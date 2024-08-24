Matthew Perry’s ex doubts ketamine overdose theory in FRIENDS star death: ‘He would never use needles or inject…’

  • Matthew Perry's ex, Kayti Edwards, questions the ketamine overdose theory, citing his refusal to use needles.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated24 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Matthew Perry's ex-partner Kayti Edwards have expressed her doubts about the ketamine overdose theory surrounding the FRIENDS star's death. Edwards, who had a relationship with Perry in 2006 and later worked with him as his assistant in 2011, has questioned the validity of the overdose claims. She claimed that Matthew always told him that he never inject needles iniside his body.

Edwards told the The Mirror, “This is the weird thing to me… Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever, use needles or inject anything into his body. He didn’t even want to have tattoos."

Edwards, who had been involved with Perry both romantically and professionally also shared her experience about his frequent drug use. She said, “I would often see him very high and using lots of different drugs. I would always get so scared, and tell him that he had to stop mixing all this stuff, saying 'you're gonna die. But he was like…'You only die when you use needles…and I would never, ever, ever do that,” as quoted by The Mirror.

Five individuals, including Matthew's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa have been charged in connection with Perry's death. The actor passed away on October 28.

Coming back to Edwards, the former assistant also raised significant concerns about the absence of drugs or drug-related items at the scene. She said, "If you have given him a big shot, there would be a needle and evidence of ketamine in the house. Where did it all go?”

She also wondered about the assistant's actions, stated that she user to always remain with Matthew during drug use to prevent an overdose and ensure immediate medical assistance.

"I always stayed with Matthew if he was taking drugs as I didn’t want him to OD , or anything to happen. I could call 911. But why wasn’t his assistant there," she said as quoted by The Mirror.

Kayti Edwards also revealed that in January 2011, she successfully persuaded Matthew Perry to enter rehab. She added, "I told him, 'I'm done with this, Matthew. I know you'll be upset with me, but we're going to get you into rehab,'" as quoted by The Mirror.

Matthew Perry on ketamine therapy

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the late actor Matthew Perry described his experiences with ketamine therapy, describing it as akin to "being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel." In the memoir, Perry recounted his therapy sessions, where he was administered an IV drip containing both ketamine and Ativan. He would then spend an hour in a darkened room with music playing through headphones, experiencing intense dissociation. "Ketamine felt like a giant exhale," Perry noted in his memoir.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST
