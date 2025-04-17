What is Maundy Thursday? Are schools and banks open? See 15 messages you can send friends, family and priests

Maundy Thursday 2025: Today, April 17, is Maundy Thurday. Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday as it is also known, is part of “Holy Week” observed by Roman Catholics and Christians around the world and in India.
According to the Vatican's online message on Maundy Thursday, on this day Catholics remember Jesus' Last Supper (his last meal with the 12 disciples), the moments leading up to his cruxifiction, and his acceptance of suffering on the cross.
Maundy Thursday is part of “Holy Week”, which includes Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. It is the first of three days leading up to Easter.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica's website, Maundy Thursday has been celebrated by Roman Catholics since 1956. On the day, churches prepare and consecrate holy oils for the coming year, and celebrate mass in the evenings to commemorate the sacrament of Holy Communion.
During the evening mass, the priest (or father) washes the feet of 12 people from the local community, in memory of Christ’s washing the feet of his disciples, and signifying the continuance of Jesus' message of service and love. The Eastern Orthodox churches (independent, but broadly under the Catholic Church) also have a ceremony of foot washing and blessing of oil on this day.
According to the Vatican, Jesus' gesture of washing his disciples feet during the Jewish festival of Passover reveals the message of Maundy Thursday: “service of love”. While it was customary for servants to wash the master feet during Passover, Jesus broke this tradition by washing his followers' feet and tells them to “do this in memory of me” after he is gone.
The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin “mandatum” which means command. Thus, the day remembers Jesus' command to his disciples that night: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
Yes, in India, banks and schools will be open on Maundy Thurday, April 17. While significant for the country's Catholic population, it is not a scheduled national holiday or RBI listed holiday. However, local governments in Goa, Kerala and north eastern states, which have sizeable Catholic residents, may announce a holiday today, please check with your local banks and authorities for confirmed details.
Notably, banks, government offices and schools across India will be closed on April 18 for Good Friday 2025.
You may wonder, is it acceptable to send “wishes” to others during Maundy Thursday? Since it is a time of reflection and prayer, not celebration, messages of encouragement and solidarity, and sharing words from the Holy Bible are more appropriate.
Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians across the world due to the death of Jesus Christ on this day. It is a day to reflect on the suffering of Christ rather than celebration. Even though Good Friday is a day of mourning, it is called “good” as Christians consider the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is considered to a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity and an act of love and redemption, a core belief of Christianity.
During Easter Sunday, families gather for feasts, and churches hold special services. The tradition of Easter eggs, widely observed during this season, symbolises rebirth and new life.