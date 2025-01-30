News
Max Healthcare to focus on acquisitions, brownfield development for growth: CMD
Summary
- Soi had earlier said that the company had planned ₹6,000 crore expenditure over the next three-and-a-half years to fund expansion through internal accruals. The company aims to increase its capacity to 9,000 beds, from about 5,000 beds currently. A little more than 4,000 beds are operational.
Max Healthcare is focused on inorganic expansion, including development of brownfield assets as well as acquisitions, to drive growth, its chairman and managing director Abhay Soi said on Thursday.
