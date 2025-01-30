Max Healthcare to focus on acquisitions, brownfield development for growth: CMD

The built-to-suit model, also executed by the company in its greenfield Dwarka hospital, is a lucrative model for them. “It makes a lot of sense for us because, typically our return on capital employed (ROCE) is northwards of 35%, whereas, 85% of the capital cost is incurred in terms of land building and finishing the building by the developers at about 8 to 9% yield. So we give them the yield and…our own returns increase significantly," Soi said.