Maximum temperatures to be above normal in Bengaluru and THESE Karnataka districts as water crisis looms
IMD forecasts above normal temperatures in Bengaluru amid water crisis. Dry weather to persist in Karnataka for 48 hours. Maximum temperatures expected to be higher in specific districts.
With Bengaluru city already facing water crisis, to add to the woes, the IMD has now predicted that maximum temperatures will remain above normal in the tech city. In the weather bulletin issued on 15 March, IMD stated that the overall dry weather will prevail in Karnataka for 48 hours. The weather department has also predicted that for the Maximum temperature likely to be above normal by 2-3°C at a few places over Interior Karnataka namely Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Bengaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru districts.