Maxxis India, a tyre manufacturer, on Tuesday, announced its decision to expand its domestic dealership network by 5%-7% by the end of this fiscal to increase its reach in the semi-urban and rural market. Last year, the company established 800 new dealerships to compete with other tyre manufacturers.

The total tally of Maxxis dealerships in India has reached the 3,000-mark. A significant number of dealers added are from states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, the company said in a statement.

“The pandemic has led to many disruptions, however amid the outbreak, the expansion of Maxxis dealer network is a big step towards building positivity in the sombre automobile market currently. Maxxis is trying to set up at least one dealership with a population of more than 30,000 in a village which will establish trust and generate business growth," the statement added.

The announcement from Maxxis Tyres comes at a time when manufacturing and sales of automobile and related spare parts like tyres have declined substantially as a result of the lockdown imposed in most states due to the explosive rise in cases of covid-19 in April and May.

According to Chu Tsang Chih (Kurachi), director, Maxxis India, with the company’s vision to achieve 15% of India’s two-wheeler tyre market by 2023, the expansion of dealerships is a significant step in that direction.

“As we move closer to achieve our target, we would like to enhance Maxxis Tyres pan India footprint by consolidating our current channel partners and adding more dealers in our portfolio. Our aim is to enhance Maxxis network to 5% by end of this fiscal, this will give us a filip in reaching out to our stakeholders across every nook and corner of the country. With current 3000 dealers, we aim to amplify our customer outreach and expect to maintain this momentum in future as well," added Chih.

