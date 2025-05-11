May 12 school holiday: Are schools open tomorrow, on Buddha Purnima 2025?

Buddha Purnima 2025 will be celebrated across the nation on May 12, due to which several schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday.

Central government offices across the country will remain closed on Monday, since Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday.

School holiday in Delhi According to Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi's holiday calendar, schools across the national capital will remain closed on May 12 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The academic calendar for 2025–26 session indicates that summer vacations in Delhi schools commenced from May 11 and are scheduled to conclude on June 30, 2025. It is important to note that June 28 and June 30 will be observed as working days for teachers. Even University of Delhi lists Buddha Purnima as an official holiday.

Additionally, authorities announced the closure of educational institutions in several regions located along the International and the Line of Control amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. Schools were shut for the past few days in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Ladakh.

Schools closed in Rajasthan Authorities announced closure of all public and private schools across five districts in Rajasthan as a precautionary measure, including Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Barmer districts.

District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat said that all schools in the border district of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan will remain closed until further notice, Indian Express report dated May 10 states.

Schools closed in Punjab In light of the prevailing situation, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh in a post on X notified that all schools, colleges and universities across the state will remain closed from May 9 till May 11. Further information regarding school closure is awaited. Advertisement

Schools closed in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo notified that the state government established dedicated helpline numbers to help students to return to their respective home states. Additionally, all universities and colleges across the state are directed to ensure student safety. Notably, many schools have transitioned to online classes since May 7.