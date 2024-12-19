Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a recent YouTube podcast, said live-in relationships dismantle the societal structure and harm the sex ratio. If allowed, they could potentially force future governments to consider allowing men to have two wives, he added. Explaining his views on live-in relationships, Nitin Gadkari described them as “inappropriate.”

“Live-in relationships are wrong. I went to London and met the PM and the foreign minister, I asked them what's the most important problem in your country, and they said the most important problem in European countries is that the majority of youngsters, men and women, are not getting married,” Nitin Gadkari said.

When asked how it impacts the countries, the Union minister promptly replied, “How will they have kids, and what will the future of a country be like?”

“Live-in relationships uchit nahi hain. Usse samaj khatam ho jaayega. Ye samaj kyu tika hua hai? Ladies and gents, ka proportion theek hai. Ladies ka proportion agar ho gaya 1,500 and men ka hua 1,000, toh kal aapko do patni karne ki anumati deni padegi [They will lead to the breakdown of society. Why does society remain stable? Because the proportion of men and women is balanced. If the proportion of women becomes 1500 and men 1000, tomorrow you might have to allow men to have two wives]” Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying in the Podcast.

When asked whether India needs more or fewer children, he responded, “That’s not the issue. The responsibility of parents is to have children and raise them well.”