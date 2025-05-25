May rainfall in Delhi breaks records as heavy downpour lashes city

Delhi has seen its highest amount of rain ever recorded in May, with 186.4 mm of rainfall recorded up to May 25 this year. This new record was set after the city received 81.4 mm of rain early on Sunday. This breaks the old record of 165 mm in May 2008. Other big rainfall amounts in May were 144.8 mm in 2021, 129.3 mm in 2002, and 111 mm in 2023, India Today reported.



The long-term average rainfall for May in Delhi stands at just 30.7 mm.

Severe rain, along with strong gusty winds and thunderstorms, lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) soon after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the area.

The storm hit between 1:15 AM and 2:30 AM on May 25, with wind speeds reaching up to 100 km/h. It caused widespread waterlogging and disrupted traffic across many parts of the city. Numerous roads and underpasses were flooded during the early morning hours, and over 49 flights were delayed or impacted due to the adverse weather.



Brief Respite from Heat Likely

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky over Delhi, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat, with daytime temperatures expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. However, this respite is not expected to last.

The IMD had predicted thunderstorm with rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.