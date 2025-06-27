Govt proposes to relax norms for IFSCA-registered non-bank lenders

New Delhi: The government is set to exempt non-bank lenders registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) from the Companies Act provisions governing loans, guarantees, and investments made by companies.

The ministry of corporate affairs said in an order that it has received a request from IFSCA for such an exemption to finance companies registered with it, which is aligned with similar exemption to non-bank lenders registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The proposed exemption is expected to help dozens of IFSCA-registered financing firms.

The central bank is represented in IFSCA’s governing framework, which oversees the financial centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of services and institutions in international financial service centres set up in India.

The move comes after finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged regulators and stakeholders at GIFT City to speed up efforts to attract more foreign capital into the country through structured and well-regulated mechanisms, emphasising the need to position the financial hub as a globally competitive gateway, Mint reported.

The corporate affairs ministry said that non-banking finance companies or NBFCs that are registered with the RBI and give loans or guarantees are exempt from the requirements of a section in the Companies Act dealing with how companies can give loans, make investments, and provide guarantees or securities.

Section 186 of the Companies Act also sets the limits and approvals required for such financial transactions. The ministry said that IFSCA requested it to amend a rule to include ‘finance companies’ registered with the IFSCA within its scope, so that the relaxation available to RBI-registered NBFCs is available to such finance companies.

“The suggestion is aimed at providing ease of doing business for the finance companies in the IFSC jurisdiction,” the ministry said, adding that it has consulted the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry, the RBI and the IFSCA for amending the rule.

The ministry also said it was open to receiving suggestions through the official portal till 17 July. The government is offering a hassle-free operating environment for businesses in the GIFT city as part of efforts to develop it into a global financial nerve centre.