Business News/ News / MCA21 portal receiving more forms this year than a year ago: ministry

MCA21 portal receiving more forms this year than a year ago: ministry

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:10 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • More than 3.5 million forms have been filed on the revamped version of the portal (called v3) since its launch, the ministry said.

The numbers show that the version three of the MCA21 portal has stabilised.

New Delhi: More corporate filings are being made in the revamped version of the MCA21 portal this year than in the year before, the ministry of corporate affairs said in an official update.

Since the beginning of April 2023, upto 16 July, over 168,600 forms for incorporating companies have been filed, which is higher than the previous year's count of 148,188 in the same period, the ministry said.

More than 3.5 million forms have been filed on the revamped version of the portal (called v3) since its launch, the ministry said.

Filings by limited liability partnerships (LLPs) too have been on the rise. Over 243,150 LLP forms have been filed from between April and mid-July, which is higher than the previous year’s count of 209,064 for the same period, the ministry said.

Also, 16,052 LLPs got incorporated from 1 April 2023 to 16 July 2023, which is higher than the previous year’s count of 8,364 for the same period, the ministry said.

The numbers show that the version three of the MCA21 portal has stabilised. Senior officials from the ministry recently held stakeholder consultations across the country to address grievances expressed by professionals in using the portal. The revamped version seeks to step up security of the filings made by the company and also has raised the authentication requirements for using the portal.

Earlier this month, the ministry allowed professionals like chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants to merge multiple user IDs that many are suspected to have created inadvertently so that they can use the revamped version of the corporate reporting platform without any hassle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 05:10 PM IST
