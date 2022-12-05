MCD election 2022 exit poll result: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win the Delhi civic polls, according to the India Today-Axis My India MCD election 2022 exit poll results. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has ruled the Delhi civic bodies for several years is likely to be dethroned by the AAP, this time. The MCD election 2022 polling was held on 4 December, Sunday. The MCD election 2022 exit poll results were declared today.
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results for the MCD election 2022, AAP is predicted to win 149-171 seats in the Delhi civic wards. The BJP, on the other hand, is likely to bag 69-91 seats. Congress is predicted to fall way behind with just three to seven seats in the MCS election 2022.
Another MCD election 2022 exit poll result by Times Now shows AAP getting between 146 and 156 wards in the Delhi civic polls. BJP, according to the Times Now exit poll results, is likely to lose the reins of the Delhi civic bodies to the AAP.
Around 50.47 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5.30 pm in the high-stakes election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday.
The State Election Commission, in a statement on Sunday said, however polling continued at some polling stations after 5.30 pm where voters had queued up inside polling premises before the scheduled time for close of polls.
Polling had begun amid tight security arrangements at 8 am. The voting time ended at 5.30 pm.
