The Delhi State Election Commissioner on Friday announced the schedule for the Delhi civic polls or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election 2022. In the MCD Election 2022, the voting has been scheduled for 4 December. The votes polled on 4 December in the MCD Election 2022 will be counted on 7 December. The MCD Election 2022 results shall be declared on 7 December after the vote counting gets over.

