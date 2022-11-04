Delhi civic (MCD) polls voting on 4 December, result on 7: Full schedule1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
- MCD Election 2022: Voting for MCD elections or Delhi civic polls will be held on 4 December, and votes will be counted on 7 December
The Delhi State Election Commissioner on Friday announced the schedule for the Delhi civic polls or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election 2022. In the MCD Election 2022, the voting has been scheduled for 4 December. The votes polled on 4 December in the MCD Election 2022 will be counted on 7 December. The MCD Election 2022 results shall be declared on 7 December after the vote counting gets over.
"The issue of notification will be on 7 November and will end on 14 November. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 19 November. Voting for the polls will be on 4 December and the results will be announced on 7 December," said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner.
With the announcement of the Delhi civic polls, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself.
