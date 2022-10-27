Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site, which usually becomes a topic of discussion and attacks between the political parties. At the Ghazipur landfill site, Arvind Kejriwal said the upcoming MCD elections would be fought on the garbage issues. He also promised to clean Delhi if his party is elected to power in the MCD elections.
Ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's visit, drama ensued at the Ghazipur landfill site and roads leading to the area as scores of BJP supporters staged a protest, showed black flags and raised slogans against him. In turn, AAP workers also raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Roads leading to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur witnessed traffic jams because of protests by both parties.
Addressing the media at the Ghazipur landfill site, Arvind Kejriwal alleged the BJP in its 15-year rule in Delhi's three erstwhile municipal corporations gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with waste. "Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage."
Making the “Shravan Kumar" call ahead of the polls, Arvind Kejriwal said, “BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls."
As the BJP workers protested Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the landfill site, the Delhi chief minister alleged the saffron party "don't let anyone visit here."
"They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain. All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards hoping that they will get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won't vote for them," Arvind Kejriwal claimed.
The Delhi chief minister also alleged that the BJP "gobbled up ₹2 lakh crore" during their 15-year rule in the MCD. "They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years they gobbled up ₹2 lakh crore of which 1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government," Kejriwal alleged.
Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP failed to clear the garbage mounds.
Attacking Home Minister Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Earlier this month Shah abused me and alleged that the Delhi government did not give money to MCD but I want to ask him how much they have given to the civic bodies ever since BJP formed government at the Centre."
"All they do is abuse me. They are only concerned about money. We have to win hearts. I am a magician and I know to win hearts. The Congress has been reduced to zero in Delhi and soon there will come a day when BJP will become zero too. In the future, all BJP supporters will come to the AAP," he said.
The Delhi chief minister also appealed to the supporters of the BJP to rise above the party lines and think about the national capital.
“I want to tell them to protest against me if you want but for once please vote for Delhi and give your vote to AAP and we will clean the city in five years," he said.
