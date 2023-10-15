McDonald's draws flak after Israel branch offers free food to IDF soldiers amidst Gaza offensive
As #BoycottMcDonald's began trending on social media, the company's local units based in Arab and other Muslim-majority countries issued clarifications.
Fast food giant McDonald's drew criticism from several quarters on social media, after its branch in Israel announced that free food parcels would be provided to soldiers of the Israeli Democratic Forces (IDF) amidst the ongoing offensive in Gaza.
McDonald's Oman said it “stands with Gaza" in this difficult period and has “donated $100,000 towards the relief efforts". McDonald's UAE said it was "deeply saddened by the events in the region" and is “donating 1 million AED to the Emirates Red Crescent".
The Turkey branch also claimed that it has announced an aid of “$1 million" to the people of Gaza, and described them as “victims of war". Similarly, the Kuwait branch said it has donated $250,000 to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society for relief efforts in Gaza. "What the McDonald's operator did in Israel was an example of such individual action; it was not a global decision, nor was it approved by any of the other local operators, especially those in our region," it noted.
An estimated 2,300 people in Gaza, a bulk of whom were non-combatant civilians, were killed in Israel's military action over the past week, as per the numbers shared by the Palestinian authorities. The offensive was launched by Israeli forces following raids by Hamas at several its settlements based in southen part of the country. The death toll in the Hamas attacks has crossed 1,200, officials said.
