MEA raises matter with US Embassy after video of handcuffed Indian student at Newark Airport goes viral

The External Affairs Ministry has reportedly raised concern over the alleged handcuffing and pinning down of an Indian student at the Newark Airport in the United States.

According to a report by news agency ANI quoting sources, the Ministry of External Affairs has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi.

“Reference a social media post claiming that an Indian national was detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey. The Ministry has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi. Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details,” according to the sources quoted by ANI.

However, the MEA sources said that it did not receive details about the incident or the circumstances under which the person was restrained.

“We have so far have not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter,” as per the ANI sources.