The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has objected to the remarks of the US State Department spokesperson on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

In a strongly worded statement issued on March 27, the MEA said in diplomacy, states were expected to respect the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. “We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents. India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the MEA statement read.

Earlier in the day, the MEA had summoned the US' Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena. Though the reasons for the summons were not known, it came a day after the US State Department spokesperson made the remarks on Kejriwal's arrest. Berbana's meeting at the MEA office in South Block lasted approximately 40 minutes.

What did US spokesperson say on Kejriwal's arrest?

The United States has said that it is closely monitoring the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adding that it "encourages a fair legal process". "The US is closely following reports of the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal," the spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying. “We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the US spokesperson said.

Delhi CM's arrest

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 over the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The next day, the trial court had remanded him to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody until March 28. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to seek custody of Kejriwal after the ED remand ends. In another development, Delhi CM's wife on Wednesday said Arvind Kejriwal will reveal in the court on March 28 where the money from the so-called liquor scam is and will also provide proof.

