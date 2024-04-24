Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, in collaboration with Indian Railways, has set up affordable meals and snack counters near general second class (GS) coaches in preparation for the upcoming summer season.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, April 23, Indian Railways announced its collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ramp up efforts in catering to passengers during the summer season, especially those travelling in unreserved coaches.

“Under this initiative, as many as 150 meal counters have been set up at over 100 stations across India. This exercise commenced on April 17 under which meals will be available for passengers on the go at counters specifically placed near general second class (GS) coaches o­n platforms."

Pertinently, Southern Railway has set up exclusive meal counters at 34 stations across the zone. In Chennai Division, these meal counters will be available for commuters at 5 stations, in Tiruchchirappalli Division at 3 stations, in Salem Division at 4 stations, in Madurai Division at 2 stations, in Palakkad Division at 9 stations and in Thiruvananthapuram Division at 11 stations.

Shobhan Choudhuri, the General Manager of Northern Railway, said, “Passengers are being offered wholesome and hygienic 'Economy Khana' both on trains and at stations. Monitoring measures are in place to ensure the maintenance of quality and hygiene standards."

The counters set up o­n platforms near GS coaches of Southern Railway offer the following meals at subsidised prices:

Janatha Khana: Poori (7 Poori,175 gms) and bhaji (150 grams) at ₹ 20

20 Rice Based Economy Meal: curd/lemon/tamarind rice(200 grams) at ₹ 20

20 Snack Meals: Assortment of South Indian rice varieties (350 grams) at ₹ 50

Prices of subsidised meals offered by Northern Railway are listed below:

Economy Meal: 07 poori (175 gm), dry aloo veg. (150 grams) with pickle (12 gm) at ₹ 20

20 Snack Meal: Assortment of South Indian Rice (350 grams) or rajma/ chole with rice/khichdi or kulche/bhature with chole or pao-bhaji or masala dosa, all at Rs. 50

The provision of sealed water glass (200 ml) at ₹3 has also been made.

