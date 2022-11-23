Measles surge in these three cities, Govt teams formed to look into cases2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 08:20 PM IST
- The teams formed by the Centre will assist the state health authorities in probing the measles outbreak
Day after the death of a one-year-old boy in Mumbai following an outbreak of measles, the Central government has deployed high-level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala). The teams have been deployed to look into the surge in measles cases among children. The teams would also manage the surge in the number of measles cases.