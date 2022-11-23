Day after the death of a one-year-old boy in Mumbai following an outbreak of measles, the Central government has deployed high-level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala). The teams have been deployed to look into the surge in measles cases among children. The teams would also manage the surge in the number of measles cases.

In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases in these three cities. The teams formed by the Centre will assist the state health authorities in probing the measles outbreak. The statement said the teams, along with the state health departments, would facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment.

A surge in cases of measles among children have been seen in these three cities.

A one-year-old boy died in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the toll due to measles outbreak to 11. Of the 11, two patients were out of the metropolis. Twelve have been infected by the viral disease, taking their count to 220, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department bulletin said.

It mentioned that 12 new confirmed cases of measles were found in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the number of suspected cases of measles has risen to 3,378 as 170 more cases were reported on Tuesday. The boy who died due to measles was a resident of Nalasopara (East) in adjoining Palghar district.

The boy had developed respiratory failure, after which he was put on a ventilator. The boy died after his condition deteriorated. The bulletin mentioned the cause of his death as “acute respiratory failure in a case of measles with bronchopneumonia."

The measles outbreak has been reported from 21 locations in 10 of the 24 civic wards of Mumbai. The treatment has been happening at Kasturba Hospital, Shivaji Nagar Maternity Home, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital.

(With agency inputs)