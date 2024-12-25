Mediation Council of India: A crucial missing link in commercial dispute reforms

New Delhi: Amid a growing policy push for mediation, legal practitioners have pushed for the urgent formation of a council comprising experts and policymakers to determine the rules and procedures involved in mediation.

The idea of a mediation council isn’t new. While the 2015 Commercial Courts Act created designated courts to resolve commercial disputes, with mediation playing a crucial role, the 2023 Mediation Act stipulated that a Mediation Council of India would create the rules for mediation and give mediators authority.

The government planned to set up the Mediation Council of India—crucial to improving the ease of doing business in India—by the end of the year, as Mint reported on 25 June. But while certain aspects of the MCI, such as salaries, have been notified by the government, the council hasn’t been established yet.

Calls for the formation of a mediation council have grown louder following a proposed amendment to the Commercial Courts Act, which was published for public consultation on 8 November.

As per the proposal, disputing parties should engage in mandatory mediation in commercial suits before appearing before a designated commercial court, even if they have secured an ‘urgent interim relief’ in a dispute.

Currently, parties that plead for and secure ‘urgent interim relief’ can skip the mandatory mediation proceedings. Urgent interim relief refers to when a court stays further action against a disputed asset till it reaches a verdict.

The proposed amendment is a clear step towards promoting mediation for resolving commercial issues, said P. Madhava Rao, registrar of Hyderabad-based Amika Arbitration and Mediation Council.

“The Mediation Council of India (MCI) was proposed by the Mediation Act of 2023 to institutionalise, license, and regulate mediation institutions in India. It is unknown where the MCI was established and operationalised," Rao said in the institution’s recommendation to the Union law ministry as part of the public consultation on the amendment to the Commercial Courts Act.

The MCI’s powers would include overseeing the education, assessment, and certification of mediators through recognized institutes. It would also lay down standards for the conduct of mediators and recognize mediation service providers, as per the Mediation Act.

Mediation: Speedier and cheaper

The Union government has over the past year promoted mediation as an effective means of dispute resolution, especially in commercial suits.

Speedy resolution of commercial suits is crucial as these include a wide array of disputes—transactions of traders and merchants in the country, import-export, carriage of goods, construction contracts and tenders, franchising and distribution agreements, intellectual property, and insurance—making this integral to the ease of doing business in India.

Mediation is a cheaper and faster method of dispute resolution than arbitration, as per an office memorandum of the Union finance ministry dated 3 June, advising all government entities to resolve major procurement disputes via mediation or litigation over arbitration.

The proposal to amend the Commercial Courts Act comes at a time when the disposal of commercial suits in the country is experiencing a turnaround.

Over the last two years, more commercial suits were disposed than instituted, data from the National Judicial Data Grid showed, indicating a decrease in the pendency of commercial suits.

In 2023 and 2024, for every commercial suit instituted, 1.01 and 1.03 suits were disposed, respectively, indicating that pending suits from previous years were also resolved. In both these years, more than 3.8 million such cases were resolved.

This is much higher than the country’s record in earlier years. For instance, for every commercial suit instituted, 0.78 suits were disposed in 2021 and 0.98 in 2022.

Currently, there are 66 commercial courts across the country in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.