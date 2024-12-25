News
Mediation Council of India: A crucial missing link in commercial dispute reforms
Summary
- The Mediation Council of India, proposed in the 2023 Mediation Act, is yet to be established, despite increasing demands for its formation. The council is meant to regulate mediation processes and enhance commercial dispute resolution in India, promoting speed and cost-effectiveness.
New Delhi: Amid a growing policy push for mediation, legal practitioners have pushed for the urgent formation of a council comprising experts and policymakers to determine the rules and procedures involved in mediation.
