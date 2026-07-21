Trump weighs Iran ceasefire as mediators race to halt escalating conflict

US President Donald Trump and senior US officials are weighing their next steps as the conflict with Iran reaches what officials describe as a “decisive fork”.

According to Axios, US and Israeli officials believe the crisis is heading in one of two directions: a proposed 10-day ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, or a large-scale joint US-Israeli military campaign intended to force Tehran into concessions.

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Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and other regional mediators have reportedly presented both the US and Iran with a 10-day ceasefire proposal. US officials said the Trump administration is evaluating the offer while also urging Israel to avoid actions that could derail diplomatic efforts.

At the same time, Washington is preparing for both diplomacy and further conflict. The US has deployed dozens of fighter jets and aerial refuelling aircraft to the Middle East amid intensifying fighting. Israeli officials, meanwhile, said the IDF remain on high alert amid concerns the conflict could expand into a broader military campaign within days.

After 10 days of escalating strikes, at least three US service members have reportedly been killed. Oil prices briefly climbed above $90 a barrel as Iranian attacks targeted Gulf energy infrastructure, raising concerns over global energy supplies.

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Regional mediators are racing to prevent further escalation. The proposed ceasefire would halt hostilities, reopen key shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz and create space for renewed negotiations.

Officials are also discussing longer-term arrangements to safeguard maritime traffic. One proposal would allow Iran to collect "reasonable service fees," similar to systems used in the Strait of Malacca by Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Under another proposal, fees would be paid into a jointly administered fund with the involvement of the International Maritime Organisation.

So far, neither side has accepted the ceasefire proposal. Officials familiar with the discussions said both Iran and the US appear determined to strengthen their negotiating positions before committing to a truce.

One regional source, quoted by Axios, said momentum behind the ceasefire increased over the weekend but stalled after an Iranian missile strike in Jordan reportedly killed two US service members, prompting Washington to step back from the talks.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that discussions were taking place but declined to comment on their details during a press briefing on Monday.

According to a regional source, the US is expected to continue strikes against Iran for several more days in response to the deaths of its service members, while Iran has signalled that it will “respond with strength.”