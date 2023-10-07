Medical Commission lays rules, urges doctors not to mislead public with irrelevant details on signboards, visiting cards
The National Medical Commission (NMC) recommended guidelines for doctors stating that a doctor should not use an unusually large signboard and write on it anything other than his name, qualifications, titles, specialty or registration number, reported PTI. NMC also suggested extension of this rule to doctor's prescription papers should also have similar relevant contents only.