India’s apex medical education regulator to ban promotion of medical devices and companies during live surgeries
The government has been turning the screws on pharmaceutical and medical devices companies, which have gone to great lengths to promote their products. The commission will include a provision to prohibit marketing of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and companies during live surgeries.
New Delhi: India plans to ban the promotion and marketing of medical devices and companies during educational live surgeries as part of a broader effort to make regulations for such procedures clearer and more practical, National Medical Commission chairman Dr Abhijat Sheth said in an interview.