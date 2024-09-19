Medical negligence killed Rajasthan bureaucrat? Family alleges ‘botched’ surgery, says ‘she was given excess...’

  • Her family has also alleged that Priyanka Bishnoi was administered an excess amount of anesthesia and her surgery was 'botched'

Livemint
Updated19 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
The bureaucrat, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate, was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital in Jodhpur earlier this month
The bureaucrat, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate, was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital in Jodhpur earlier this month

Priyanka Bishnoi, a 33-year-old RAS officer from the 2016 batch, passed away following surgery at a Jodhpur hospital. Her family has accused the doctors of negligence, claiming she was administered an “excessive dose of anesthesia.”

The bureaucrat, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate, was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan earlier this month. Her family alleged that the RAS officer went into a coma after the surgery and she was shifted to a Ahmedabad hospital where she died, triggering anger among the Bishnoi community members.

Her family has also alleged that Priyanka Bishnoi was administered an excess amount of anesthesia and her surgery was “botched”, according to an NDTV report. Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agrawal has ordered an enquiry into her death.

Bishnoi community leader Devendra Budia has demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the RAS officer.

Reacting to her death, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this grief.”

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The untimely demise of Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Mrs. Priyanka Vishnoi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family.”

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Medical negligence killed Rajasthan bureaucrat? Family alleges 'botched' surgery, says 'she was given excess...'

