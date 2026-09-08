NEW DELHI: The Centre may allow pharmacies to continue delivering certain medicines to patients at their doorstep through offline and online channels after a sub-committee appointed by India’s top drug expert panel said withdrawing the provision could affect people in rural and remote areas, elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, according to two government officials and two government documents reviewed by Mint.
Centre plans to retain doorstep medicine delivery rules, seeks higher safeguards
SummaryPharmacies and chemists have called for withdrawal of the notification, issued during the pandemic, that allows home delivery of certain medicines.
NEW DELHI: The Centre may allow pharmacies to continue delivering certain medicines to patients at their doorstep through offline and online channels after a sub-committee appointed by India’s top drug expert panel said withdrawing the provision could affect people in rural and remote areas, elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, according to two government officials and two government documents reviewed by Mint.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.