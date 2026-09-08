Centre plans to retain doorstep medicine delivery rules, seeks higher safeguards

NEW DELHI: The Centre may allow pharmacies to continue delivering certain medicines to patients at their doorstep through offline and online channels after a sub-committee appointed by India’s top drug expert panel said withdrawing the provision could affect people in rural and remote areas, elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, according to two government officials and two government documents reviewed by Mint.
NEW DELHI: The Centre may allow pharmacies to continue delivering certain medicines to patients at their doorstep through offline and online channels after a sub-committee appointed by India’s top drug expert panel said withdrawing the provision could affect people in rural and remote areas, elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, according to two government officials and two government documents reviewed by Mint.
The association also raised concerns over its continued use by digital platforms, including Swiggy, for doorstep medicine deliveries. It said the notification was being used by online platforms despite the requirement for medicines to be sold against valid prescriptions. Rule 65 lays down conditions for the sale of drugs, including requirements related to prescriptions for certain medicines.
The matter was discussed by the DTAB in April 2025, following which the board decided that a sub-committee should examine the issue.
Committee’s recommendation
The seven-member sub-committee was formed in July 2025 and was chaired by Dr Anupam Prakash, director, professor and head of the department of medicine at Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi. In its report in May 2026, it recommended not withdrawing the notification.
The sub-committee said withdrawal of the notification is “not advisable” because it could affect patients in rural and remote areas and elderly and chronic disease patients who depend on doorstep delivery, according to a document reviewed by Mint.
“Further, the Committee has suggested that the said notification should be effectively implemented to ensure that irregular sale of medicines is prevented through the online platform, no sale occurs without a valid prescription and all procedures mentioned in GSR 220(E) (the notification) are adequately followed,” according to a second government document.
Online pharmacies welcomed the move, saying digital healthcare is about bridging critical access gaps, ensuring that the elderly, chronic patients, and individuals living alone across both major metros and rural India can receive essential medicines safely and reliably at home.
“This directly aligns with the broader vision of a digitally empowered India,” Dr Rajeev Sharma, vice president of Tata 1MG, said over a telephone call. “When it comes to compliance and patient safety, there is zero room for negotiation, whether a transaction happens online or offline. Organized e-pharmacies already adhere to rigorous compliance standards, including voluntary frameworks like the FICCI code of conduct. A clear regulatory framework under the upcoming Drugs and Cosmetics Act will further streamline digital drug delivery.”
However, the AIOCD contended that the drug delivery notification is being grossly misused and must be withdrawn immediately in public interest. It said it has submitted evidence to the authorities showing online platforms dispensing up to five conflicting antibiotics, alongside restricted medicines like abortion pills, using sham prescriptions generated over brief phone calls.
Grave danger
“This poses a grave danger to public health and risks severe, long-term organ damage. Regulators cannot simply stand by and watch while patient safety and drug laws are routinely compromised,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the AIOCD.
Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the health ministry, the Drugs Controller General of India office, Swiggy Instamart, Apollo Pharmacy and PharmEasy on Monday remained unanswered till publishing time.
Doctors said medicines are vital for continuity of care and home delivery provides significant relief.
“Doorstep medicine delivery is an important extension of healthcare access, especially for elderly, chronic, and vulnerable patients where a single caregiver is dealing with multiple responsibilities,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director at New Delhi super speciality hospital Aakash Healthcare. “Having medicines delivered to their doorstep can be a significant support.”
However, Dr Chaudhry stressed that service continuation requires stringent safeguards.
“Medicines must be dispensed solely through authorized channels against valid prescriptions, with proper storage, handling and delivery. Stronger enforcement and accountability are essential to prevent misuse and illicit online sales, ultimately ensuring safe, reliable access to healthcare,” he said.