Meerut murder replay in Deoria: Dubai-returned man found in suitcase, cops find aunt-nephew affair link

While the world had started to get on with their lives after a gruesome murder of one Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, a similar replay in Deoria of Uttar Pradesh has brought those horrors back to light. In Deoria case, it was a man who had just returned to India from Dubai and the culprit is his wife who has had an affair with her nephew.

The murder in Deoria came to light when the cops were alerted about a trolley suitcase in an agricultural field in Deoria's Pakari Chhapar Patkhauli village. When cops opened the bag, they found the chopped up body of a man with injury marks near to his head.

And the bag have still had an airline tag. The airline tag is issued during the air travel and helps in identifying the checked-in luggage. It also has a Bag Tag Issue Code (BTIC) which connects it to the passenger.

Using the airline tag, the police managed to identify the victim, Naushad Ahmed (38). He worked in Dubai as a driver and had returned to India just a few days ago.

When officers visited Naushad's home, his wife Razia (30) initially claimed he had gone out the night before. However, bloodstains and another suitcase inside the house raised suspicion.

As she was questioned more, Razia confessed to killing her husband with the help of Naushad's nephew Ruman (28) and his friend, Himanshu. Razia said that they killed Naushad as he was an obstacle in their affair.

Ruman and Himanshu are currently on the run.

How was the Deoria murder carried out? Naushad, according to the reports, had returned his native Bhatauli village just 10 days ago. Razia told the cops that Naushad was hit with a sharp object on his head.

Ruman and Himanshu later put Naushad's body in a suitcase and threw it in a field. The murder weapons – an axe, a chopper, and a pestle – have been recovered.

Naushad's sister alleged that Razia and Ruman were having an affair and demanded strict punishment. Naushad is survived by his six-year-old daughter.

The Meerut murder replay On March 4, former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was killed at his house in Meerut's Indiranagar area by his wife, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla. The two allegedly drugged Saurabh Rajput, just a few days after he arrived in India from London, and stabbed him to death.