Meerut suicide news: A shocking incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city on Tuesday, where a 15-year-old boy shot himself in front of his family, according to a report by PTI. The reason for the suicide is shocking, as the boy, identified as Yuvraj Rana, allegedly took the extreme step out of curiosity about the afterlife.

Police reports indicate that the boy's online search history showed terms like "Garuda Purana," "what happens after death," "methods of death," and "where the soul goes after death" on Google and YouTube before his death. Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was found.

According to the report, the incident occurred Saturday night at Apex Colony. The family has yet to file a formal complaint, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said. Speaking about the incident, SHO Kumar added the pistol was procured from his room, and efforts are underway to determine the source of the pistol.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that Yuvraj was upset after his mother and brother scolded him for being in bad company. The family had also sold his bike, which agitated him further, the officer added.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

In another incident, a Class 12 girl student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya was found hanging in her hostel room on January 13, a police official said, as reported by PTI.

The deceased was identified as Utkalika Swain, a resident of Kendrapara district. Swain allegedly used her dupatta to hang herself from the ceiling fan in her room, police added.

In MP's Chhatarpur city, a 26-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building. The incident occurred in a colony in the Civil Line police station area in the morning, an official said.