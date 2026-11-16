Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey buys two luxury Bengaluru plots from Byju Raveendran’s family for ₹83.8 crore

Bengaluru: Vidit Aatrey, co-founder and CEO of e-commerce platform Meesho, has bought two luxury villa plots in Bengaluru for ₹83.8 crore from the family of Byju Raveendran, co-founder of the failed edtech firm Byju's. The residential plots are located in Epsilon, a high-end gated community of villas and plots in east Bengaluru's Yemalur locality.
To protect the buyer from fallout linked to Byju's debt resolution, the sale agreements build in strict legal guarantees that the land is privately owned and clear of any creditor or enforcement claims.
One plot, measuring 18,305 sq ft, was sold for ₹48.11 crore by Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath, who is also Raveendran's wife. The second, measuring 15,180 sq ft, was sold by Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, former human resources (HR) head at Byju’s and wife of Byju's co-founder Riju Ravindran, who is Raveendran's brother.
Structured across two separate sale deeds, the acquisition covers contiguous parcels forming part of Plot B12 inside the enclave. According to registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the combined 33,475 sq ft land area was sold at a blended rate of ₹25,029 per sq ft. Aatrey’s net worth crossed $1 billion last December, shortly after Meesho’s initial public offering (IPO).
“Contiguous villa land parcels of over 33,000 sq. ft. inside gated communities like Epsilon in Yemalur are exceptionally rare, explaining the ₹83.81 crore price at roughly ₹25,000 per sq. ft. The deal reflects sustained appetite among the city's new-age tech founders for trophy, build-to-suit estates in prime East Bengaluru corridors, while also highlighting how closely scrutinized promoter assets require airtight legal indemnities and escrow structures in today's market,” Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.
A Meesho spokesperson declined to comment. The family members of Byju Raveendran were not immediately available for comment.
Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, which was co-founded by Raveendran, Gokulnath and Ravindran, is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.
Given the insolvency and legal proceedings surrounding the company, the sale deeds, drafted by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, include extensive indemnification clauses and representations.
Both sellers have explicitly warranted that the properties are self-acquired, free of encumbrances, and not subject to any attachments or proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), or tax statutes.
On 27 October, a division bench of the Kerala High Court refused to stay the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Think & Learn. The court admitted a review petition filed by Voizzit Technology Private Limited and Voizzit Information Technology LLC alleging that GLAS Trust Company LLC relied on a forged document to establish its authority to represent lenders. The petitioners are seeking a review of the bench's 12 June judgment, which had dismissed their plea for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) into alleged fraud in the insolvency proceedings.