Meet Ankita, Assam’s new AI anchor that delivered Cabinet highlights including airport renaming, tea garden worker grant

The future of news broadcasting is rapidly evolving, and Assam has just taken a bold step into it. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled ‘Ankita’, an AI-powered virtual news anchor, who delivered a detailed report on the latest Cabinet meeting — a first for the state and a striking example of how artificial intelligence is reshaping India’s media landscape.

The announcement came via a video shared by the Chief Minister on social media platform X, where Ankita, with a lifelike digital persona and fluent Assamese voice, presented updates from the Cabinet proceedings. The AI anchor reported on key developments such as the decision to rename Dibrugarh Airport after cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, as well as the time grant approval for tea garden workers — all delivered with clarity and poise that mirrored human news presenters.

“Meet Ankita, our AI anchor who brings to you the latest updates on the recent #AssamCabinet meeting. From approving the change of Dibrugarh Airport's name after Bhupen Hazarika to a time grant for tea garden workers, we took a host of decisions for the public,” Sarma wrote while posting the clip.

Ankita’s debut, however, has triggered a mixed wave of reactions online.

Supporters of the move hailed it as a testament to Assam's growing embrace of digital transformation. One user remarked, "This will be an innovation in developed Assam, not only in the roads and streets but also in the field of science and AI."

However, others expressed concern over the implications of such technology for human employment. “Should have hired a real person — at least this would have created a job opportunity :)” another user commented, highlighting the ongoing debate around automation and unemployment.