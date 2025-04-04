Meet Manoj Kumar, ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ filmmaker who made a mark in Bollywood film industry with timeless classics

Bollywood lost its legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar recently. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar,’ Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. He died due to due to cardiogenic shock following acute myocardial infarction, according to medical reports.

The iconic actor, known for his patriotic films, had been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis for the past few months and medical reports confirmed that a severe heart attack took away his life, ANI reported. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on February 21, 2025.

Leaving behind a void in Indian cinema and a significant legacy in the entertainment industry, it's time to look at his exceptional work. The acclaimed director and actor, Manoj Kumar received the honouree National Film Award. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, which is the highest award in field of Indian cinema presented annually by the Government of India to recognise outstanding contributions.

Manoj Kumar delivered several Bollywood blockbusters such as Shaheed, Yaadgaar, Pehchan and Mera Naam Joker. His notable directorial ventures include Upkar, 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti.

Manoj Kumar early life Born into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family, Manoj Kumar was named Harikrishan Goswami. He was born in Pakistan's present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, previously Abbottabad provincial town. During the time of Partition, he migrated to Delhi with his family at the age of 10 from Jandiala Sher Khan

After obtaining Bachelor of Arts degree from Hindu College, he went on to explore a career in acting. He decided to name himself Manoj Kumar, inspired by superstars Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kamini Kaushal. After watching ‘Shabnam’ movie, he was immensely influenced by Dilip Kumar's character and hence took this major decision. The breakthrough in his career came in 1962 with Vijay Bhatt's Hariyali Aur Rasta, where he starred opposite Mala Sinha.

One of the first major successful films of his life was in 1964 with Raj Khosla's mystery thriller 'Woh Kaun Thi?' in which he was the lead character.