Meet Manoj Kumar, ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ filmmaker who made a mark in Bollywood film industry with timeless classics

‘Remembered for his patriotic zeal’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the news of Manoj Kumar's death and in a post on X stated, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”