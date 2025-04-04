Meet Manoj Kumar, ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ filmmaker who made a mark in Bollywood film industry with timeless classics

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at 87 due to cardiogenic shock in Mumbai. Known for his patriotic films, he had been battling liver cirrhosis. Kumar received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and directed several iconic films. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Apr 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Manoj Kumar’s contributions included Upkar and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, leaving behind a significant legacy of timeless classics.(X @Cin Cinati)

Bollywood lost its legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar recently. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar,’ Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. He died due to due to cardiogenic shock following acute myocardial infarction, according to medical reports.

The iconic actor, known for his patriotic films, had been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis for the past few months and medical reports confirmed that a severe heart attack took away his life, ANI reported. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on February 21, 2025.

Leaving behind a void in Indian cinema and a significant legacy in the entertainment industry, it's time to look at his exceptional work. The acclaimed director and actor, Manoj Kumar received the honouree National Film Award. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, which is the highest award in field of Indian cinema presented annually by the Government of India to recognise outstanding contributions.

Manoj Kumar delivered several Bollywood blockbusters such as Shaheed, Yaadgaar, Pehchan and Mera Naam Joker. His notable directorial ventures include Upkar, 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti.

Manoj Kumar early life

Born into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family, Manoj Kumar was named Harikrishan Goswami. He was born in Pakistan's present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, previously Abbottabad provincial town. During the time of Partition, he migrated to Delhi with his family at the age of 10 from Jandiala Sher Khan

After obtaining Bachelor of Arts degree from Hindu College, he went on to explore a career in acting. He decided to name himself Manoj Kumar, inspired by superstars Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kamini Kaushal. After watching ‘Shabnam’ movie, he was immensely influenced by Dilip Kumar's character and hence took this major decision. The breakthrough in his career came in 1962 with Vijay Bhatt's Hariyali Aur Rasta, where he starred opposite Mala Sinha.

The breakthrough in his acting career came in 1962 with Vijay Bhatt's Hariyali Aur Rasta, in which he starred opposite Mala Sinha. One of the first major successful films of his life was in 1964 with Raj Khosla's mystery thriller ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’ in which he was the lead character.

‘Remembered for his patriotic zeal’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the news of Manoj Kumar's death and in a post on X stated, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 09:43 AM IST
