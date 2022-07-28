Co-founder and former chief technology officer of cloud company Confluent Neha Narkhede has bagged the 8th position among the top 10 richest Indian women, according to the latest list compiled by research firm Hurun. The 38-year-old is the recent entry to join India's wealthiest women with a net worth of ₹13,380 crore.

In June 2021, Confluent had risen to 25 per cent on the NASDAQ, reaching a market valuation of US $11.4 billion.

Before launching Confluent, Neha Narkhede had worked with LinkedIn where she had contributed to developing an open source messaging system named Apache Kafka which was designed to handle the networking site’s large data input.

Narkhede was raised in Maharashtra's Pune and went to the University of Pune where she got her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from SCTR’S Pune Institute of Computer Technology(PICT) college. She left India in 2006 to get her master’s in computer science at Georgia Tech. After graduating in 2007, she landed a job at Oracle and then at LinkedIn, where she worked as a software engineer.

In the year 2017, Neha Narkhede was listed as one of America's and the world's top 50 women in Tech by Forbes. In October 2020, she was listed 33rd on the list of "America's Self-Made Women" by Forbes.

The Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021, published by Hurun Report, is the third annual list of India’s wealthiest women entrepreneurs and professional managers. According to the list, nine of the 20 women under the age of 40 are self-made.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies has topped the Hurun list for the second year in a row with a net worth of ₹84,330 crore. According to the list, Falguni Nayar, promoter of FSN E-Commerce, overtook Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon to become the second richest self-made woman in India with a wealth of ₹57,520 crore.