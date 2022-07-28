Meet Neha Narkhede, the 8th richest Indian woman according to Hurun2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 05:17 PM IST
Co-founder and former chief technology officer of cloud company Confluent gets 8th place among top 10 Indian women list
Co-founder and former chief technology officer of cloud company Confluent Neha Narkhede has bagged the 8th position among the top 10 richest Indian women, according to the latest list compiled by research firm Hurun. The 38-year-old is the recent entry to join India's wealthiest women with a net worth of ₹13,380 crore.