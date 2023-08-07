Accused of spreading Chinese propaganda in India and abroad, Neville Roy Singham, an American businessman and social activist who founded ThoughtWorks, reported Times of India .

Singham's firm deals in IT consulting, providing custom software tools and consulting services.

Recently he has been accused of funding various groups which promote Chinese state media positions, while at the same time denying Uyghur genocide and also lobbying for Russian imperialism, adds the report.

Born in 1954 in the United States, Singham studied economics at Howard University and worked as a software engineer for years ahead of founding ThoughtWorks in 1993.

His firm quickly became renowned and, in 2009, he was named one of the 'Top 50 global thinkers' by Foreign Policy magazine 2009.

Singham has become increasingly active in political activism. As per the report, he is not only a vocal supporter of the Chinese Communist Party but also donated millions of dollars to groups promising Chinese state media propaganda positions.

Apart from this, Singham even denied the Uyghur genocide and had lobbied for Russian imperialism, says an NYT report.

The report says Singham's network financed the Delhi-based news website NewsClick. Also, his associates are at the forefront of China's Communist Party authority's call for a smokeless 'war'. His collectives have produced YouTube videos too, that have garnered millions of view.

Meanwhile, his political activism has been criticized and many have called him a Chinese stooge.