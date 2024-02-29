Meet the Woman Revitalizing the World’s Only Touring Black Rodeo
Valeria Howard-Cunningham took over the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo 10 years ago. Now, its cowboys can be found walking down Louis Vuitton runways.
(Bloomberg) -- Skylar Brandon was only 18 months old when she first laid eyes on her “bestie," Charlene. She’d gone to a rodeo in Oakland, California, with her grandmother, says Skylar’s mom, Shannon Williams-Brandon. “Apparently, Skylar was so star-struck by this white horse named Charlene. My mom told me she just gravitated towards this horse."