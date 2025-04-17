Meet Vasi Sachi: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Priyanka Despande’s second husband

Television presenter and actor Priyanka Deshpande shared on Instagram that she got married, posting a series of pictures, with caption,"16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one.” Family members and close friends attended the private wedding reportedly set in Chennai. It has led to curiosity among surprised fans that who the groom is. She is married to Vasi Sachi, a DJ.

Who is Vasi Sachi? Sach is a popular DJ and entrepreneur. He is the founder of event management firm, Clique 187, and is a well known name in the DJ circuit. Interestingly, he has performed at famous clubs and discotheques, including numerous weddings and events.

How did Priyanka Deshpande and Vasi Sachi meet? According to reports, the duo met at one of Vasi's events, where Despande was hosting. After a period of dating and becoming closer in recent months, they decided to take their relationship ahead by tying the knot.

Wedding outfit Despande preferred a breathtaking golden silk saree, with minimalistic makeup, while her partner, Vasi, wore a white classy kurta and veshti. Both opted traditional looks. Her husband was seen tying the thaali (sacred thread) around Priyanka's neck as can be seen in pictures, while she looked at him emotionally.

Priyanka Despande's ex husband Deshpande was earlier married to Praveen Kumar. Both were married since 2016. Rumours about their divorce came to light in 2022 after Praveen was spotted apparently missing at Priyanka's events. They were also not seen together in Deshpande's pictures shared on Instagram. However, she had refuted the rumours by called them "baseless".

