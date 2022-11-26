Mega companies messed up job market in America and they are doing it again5 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 08:47 PM IST
Amazon.com, Disney and Facebook parent Meta Platforms are all suddenly recognizing that they overhired and are firing workers
Headlines about big layoffs don’t mean the job market is melting, but they do point out excessive hiring by America’s big companies during the pandemic