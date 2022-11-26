Just because a company bulked up doesn’t mean that layoffs are coming. Employment at Moderna went from 830 workers at the end of 2019 to 2,700 at the end of 2021, for example. But, considering that it was one of the companies to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, and is now working to apply its messenger RNA technology to vaccines against other illnesses, that doesn’t seem excessive. And at some companies, increases in demand outstripped gains in employment; for example Etsy nearly doubled its workforce from 2019 to 2021, and has further raised its head count since then, but its sales roughly tripled while net income quintupled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}