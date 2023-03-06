Meghalaya cabinet formation: NPP dominates with 8 berths, UDP and BJP secure minor share1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:52 PM IST
- Conrad Sangma announced that eight berths in the Meghalaya cabinet will go to his party, two will be given to the UDP and one each to the BJP and the HSPDP
National People's Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma said on Monday that the alliance in Meghalaya will be named “Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0" where he would serve as the chairman. Conrad Sangma also announced that eight berths in the Meghalaya cabinet will go to his party, two will be given to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).
