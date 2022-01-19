Meghalaya Cabinet relaxes age limit for govt job aspirants. Details here

Meghalaya Cabinet relaxes age limit for govt job aspirants. Details here1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
- Currently, the upper age limit is 27 years for candidates in the general category and 32 years for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes
The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday has decided to increase the upper age limit for government job aspirants by five years, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Currently, the upper age limit is 27 years for candidates in the general category and 32 years for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes.
CM Sangma said that candidates in the general category can now apply for government jobs until the age of 32 years.
For government job seekers belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the maximum age limit for applying has been enhanced to 37 years, the CM said. "However, this will not be applicable for certain departments like police which require physical fitness as criteria," Sangma said while speaking to reporters.
