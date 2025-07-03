Meghalaya honeymoon case: News anchor, Raja Raghuwanshi's cousin summoned for ‘defamatory’ remarks on Kamakhya temple

In a fresh development in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, a news anchor and Raja Raghuwanshi’s cousin have been summoned over allegedly defamatory remarks made about the Kamakhya temple.

According to the Guwahati City Police, the Investigating Officer (IO) sent 35 (3) BNSS notice to the anchor, the news channel and Shrishti Raghuwanshi to appear before Investigation Officer at Crime Branch police station on June 23 and 24, but they did not appear before Investing Officer till date.

In a statement, Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati City Police Ankur Jain said, “In this regard, a case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station vide Crime Branch Police Station Case no 04/2025 U/S 196(2)/299/302 of BNSS, 2023. The IO has sent 35 (3) BNSS notice to the accused named in the FIR including the anchor of the news channel and Shrishti Raghuwanshi of Indore on 13-06-2025 to appear before the Investigation Officer at Crime Branch PS on 23 and 24 June, but they did not appear before IO till date.” Also Read | Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Was Raja killed for love? Sonam, Raj confess to secret relationship

WHAT IS THE CASE AGAINST RAJA'S COUSIN, NEWS ANCHOR? The Guwahati Police has said that during an interview on a news channel, the news anchor made highly “derogatory” remarks against Maa Kamakhya Temple. Raja Raghuwanshi's cousin, Shrishti, further agreed with the anchor's remarks, police said.

"The statements are against the revered temple of Hindu deity Maa Kamakhya of Assam, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the society. Hence, the case registered," the senior police official said.

Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Sonam went “missing” during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. While Raja's body was found in a ditch in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, Sonam was later located at a Ghazipur dhaba near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border days after Raja's body was found. She was taken into olice custody. According to the police, Sonam conspired to kill Raja with the help of her paramour, Raj Khushwaha.