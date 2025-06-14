Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore flat, deposit & rent agreement — chilling details emerge after Sonam's arrest

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest linked to her husband Raja's murder while on their honeymoon has revealed new details, including an accomplice renting a flat after the crime

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published14 Jun 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore flat, deposit & rent agreement — chilling details emerge after Sonam's arrest
Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore flat, deposit & rent agreement — chilling details emerge after Sonam's arrest(PTI)

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Following Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest in connection with the murder of her husband Raghav, new details have emerged in the case. An Indore based property management businessman claimed that one accused in the murder case had rented a flat from him a week after the killing.

One of Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged aides – Vishal Chauhan – had rented a flat in Dewas Naka for 17,000 per month. He had also paid a security deposit of 34,000, and had signed an agreement for the same, the property management firm owner, Shilom James told PTI.

Also Read | Sonam, Raja disappeared from Meghalaya homestay for hours - What owner revealed

According to a NDTV report, Sonam took shelter at the same rented accommodation after murdering her newly wed husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month.

Honeymoon murder

What began as a search for a missing couple on their honeymoon in Meghalaya zeroed in with Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest. Raja (29) and Sonam (24), newlyweds from Indore, vanished on May 23—just days after arriving in the northeastern state.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, speaks to the media

After checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, the couple disappeared. Raja’s body was discovered on June 2, 20 km away, shifting the investigation from a missing persons case to a suspected murder.

Also Read | Sonam's brother says if he knew about her relationship with Raj, ‘I would have…’

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi had tied the knot on May 11.

Sonam Raghuvanshi arrested

Sonam was reportedly ‘missing’ after her husband's body was recovered. With searches for her underway, Sonam surfaced at Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8 and later surrendered at Nandganj police station.

Shillong: Police escort Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, after her medical check-up at Ganesh Das Hospital, in Shillong, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Five people, including Sonam, have been arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case so far. One of them, Raj Kushwaha, is believed to be Sonam's boyfriend and four others are hired killers, cops said.

Also Read | Honeymoon murder: Who is Jitendra? How is he linked to Sonam Raghuvanshi case?

When asked about Sonam's involvement in the case, her brother Govind told ANI, "Sonam will have a role. This channel of Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and others became through Sonam only, and this confirms her involvement. That is why I believe that she has a role."

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsMeghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore flat, deposit & rent agreement — chilling details emerge after Sonam's arrest
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.