Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Indore flat, deposit & rent agreement — chilling details emerge after Sonam's arrest

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Following Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest in connection with the murder of her husband Raghav, new details have emerged in the case. An Indore based property management businessman claimed that one accused in the murder case had rented a flat from him a week after the killing.

One of Sonam Raghuvanshi's alleged aides – Vishal Chauhan – had rented a flat in Dewas Naka for ₹17,000 per month. He had also paid a security deposit of ₹34,000, and had signed an agreement for the same, the property management firm owner, Shilom James told PTI.

According to a NDTV report, Sonam took shelter at the same rented accommodation after murdering her newly wed husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month.

Honeymoon murder What began as a search for a missing couple on their honeymoon in Meghalaya zeroed in with Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest. Raja (29) and Sonam (24), newlyweds from Indore, vanished on May 23—just days after arriving in the northeastern state.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, speaks to the media

After checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, the couple disappeared. Raja’s body was discovered on June 2, 20 km away, shifting the investigation from a missing persons case to a suspected murder.

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi had tied the knot on May 11.

Sonam Raghuvanshi arrested Sonam was reportedly ‘missing’ after her husband's body was recovered. With searches for her underway, Sonam surfaced at Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8 and later surrendered at Nandganj police station.

Shillong: Police escort Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, after her medical check-up at Ganesh Das Hospital, in Shillong, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Five people, including Sonam, have been arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case so far. One of them, Raj Kushwaha, is believed to be Sonam's boyfriend and four others are hired killers, cops said.