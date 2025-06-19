Meghalaya honeymoon murder case mystery solved: Police reveal who was Sanjay Verma on Sonam Raghvanshi's phone

Meghalaya honeymoon murder: The police authorities investigating the Meghalaya honeymoon murder has revealed who the mysterious ‘Sanjay Verma’ was on prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's phone. Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of plotting and killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi at Meghalaya's Sohra region (Cherrapunji).

Police investigating the case have revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi had saved alleged lover and co-conspirator in Raja's death, Raj Kushwaha's number as "Sanjay Verma" possibly to avoid any suspicion.

According to police records, Sonam saved Raj's phone number as "Sanjay Verma" to conceal their relationship, possibly to avoid suspicion. Police accessed call records showing a high volume of calls between Sonam and "Sanjay Verma," revealing a close relationship between Sonam and her alleged accomplice, Raj.

According to an NDTV report citing official data, police records revealed that Sonam and Sanjay exchanged 234 calls over a period of 39 days, from March 1 to April 8. The records showed that each call lasted between 30 to 60 minutes.

Sanjay's mobile number was last active on WhatsApp on June 8, the day when all the accused in the case were arrested and Sonam surrendered before the police, the report added.

'Don't Know Anything About Sanjay Verma' As Sanjay Verma's name surfaced in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, said that he does not know Sanjay.

On Wednesday, Govind told the reporters, “...I don't know anything about Sanjay Verma. I had come to show you all the places where Raj used to work. Nothing has been seized from here. I don't know anything about Sanjay. I have also learned today that Sanjay's name is also coming up in this...”

Raj Kushwaha's Grandmother Dies of Heart Attack The elderly grandmother of Raj Kushwaha, who is the prime accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, died due to a heart attack on Wednesday, said the aggrieved family.

Raj's grandmother, Ram Lalli (74), died at her house in the Rampur village, Gazipur in Fatehpur district, they said.

Her husband, Darbari Singh, told the reporters that Ram Lalli had been defending her grandson Raj since his name surfaced in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder as the key accused, claiming that he was innocent and was being framed in the Meghalaya murder case.