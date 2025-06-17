Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Not Sonam or Raj, THIS man delivered fatal blow to Raja Raghuvanshi – crime scene reveals

The Meghalaya Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday conducted a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene related to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, the newlywed businessman who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. The reconstruction took place in Sohra (Cherrapunji), with the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others present, as the police sought to clarify the sequence of events leading to the brutal killing.

Meghalaya Murder: Crime scene reconstruction reveals key details Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem, East Khasi Hills, described the reconstruction as “very successful,” stating that the police now have a “very clear picture” of the crime.

The SIT retraced the movements of the accused, starting from the parking lot where their two-wheelers were kept, moving to the viewpoint where the murder took place.

According to SP Syiem, the murder involved three blows delivered by different accused individuals: Vishal, Anand, and Akash. The police confirmed that one more machete used in the attack remains unrecovered, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) actively searching for the weapon.

“We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF are trying to recover the second weapon,” SP Syiem said.

Phone tampering and murder execution The investigation also revealed that Raja’s mobile phone was deliberately damaged by Sonam Raghuvanshi and later by Vishal following the murder. The accused reenacted how they destroyed the phone and their subsequent exit from the crime scene.

“We have ascertained what happened to Raja’s mobile phone. It was damaged by Sonam and then by Vishal. This whole thing was played out, and also their exit from here,” SP Syiem explained.

The police confirmed that Raja Raghuvanshi was struck first by Vishal, causing a fatal injury, after which Sonam moved away from the spot. The three accused then disposed of Raja’s body by throwing it down a gorge.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi confesses Speaking to ANI, SP Vivek Syiem confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi has confessed to her role in the murder. The crime was premeditated, with the three accused delivering the fatal blows while Sonam stood by and destroyed Raja’s phone.

“She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... Today we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed the phone. It was all pre-planned... All three of them dumped his body,” he said.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old businessman from Indore, and his wife Sonam had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The couple went missing on May 23 in Sohra, and Raja’s decomposed body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was later apprehended near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.