Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Police trace Sonam’s ‘hideout’ in Indore flat, uncovers chilling new details

Meghalaya Honeymoon murder: A Meghalaya police team visited a flat in Indore’s Dewas Naka area on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore businessman killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities suspect that Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused and Raja’s wife, hid in this flat for several days while on the run before her arrest in Uttar Pradesh.

A local police official told PTI, “We have received information that after Raghuvanshi’s murder, his wife Sonam was hiding in this (Indore) flat for a few days. She later went to Uttar Pradesh where she was arrested.”

The Meghalaya police also visited Raja’s family home in Sahakarnagar, recording statements from his relatives about Sonam’s behaviour and her stay after the wedding.

Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said, “A three-member team of Meghalaya police came to our house. They were there for half-an-hour, and asked us about Sonam’s behaviour. They also asked us how long she stayed with us after the wedding.”

Sonam, along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwah and three of Kushwah’s friends — Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — have been arrested for their involvement in Raja’s murder on 23 May.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s mutilated body was discovered on 2 June in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Meghalaya’s Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji).

Businessman Shilom James, who manages properties in Indore, revealed that Vishal Chauhan rented the Dewas Naka flat on 30 May for ₹17,000 per month, reinforcing suspicions that Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore and stayed there briefly after the murder.

Narco test on Sonam? Govind Agrees to Raja's Family's Request Govind, Sonam’s brother, has agreed to the family’s request for a narco test and expressed willingness to cooperate fully with investigations.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Whatever truth there was, I have shared almost everything with the media and with them. And even after that, if they still have doubts, they can have an investigation done, we are absolutely ready to come forward for that investigation as well. I am personally visiting their house... and trying to understand the situation... a big tragedy has happened in their home... so I also want that if they are demanding a narco test, then it should definitely be conducted.” Govind added.

“I have come to know that the Meghalaya Police came yesterday... I don’t know what will happen next. I have been called to Shillong to give a statement, but there’s no confirmation yet... no strong follow-up either. I told them that if there is any emergency, they should inform me – I will take the first available flight and come.”

Regarding valuables taken by Sonam Raghuvanshi, Govind disclosed, “Some jewellery, like a pendant and a few other items such as earrings or nose rings, I think she took with her... the rest of the jewellery is in our custody. She might have taken around ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 in cash... nothing else. She definitely took two mobile phones – one office phone and one personal phone. No other valuable items were taken.”