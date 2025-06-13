Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Raja Raghuvanshi killed after 3 failed attempts, wife Sonam’s role revealed by police

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murders: As shocking details emerge in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya police have disclosed that the Indore-based transporter was killed on the fourth attempt after three previous failed plots by the accused, including his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha.

The murder took place during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya, revealing a sinister conspiracy that unfolded over several months.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: The Fourth Attempt Was Fatal Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated in a press briefing that the first attempt to kill Raja Raghuvanshi was made in Guwahati, followed by two unsuccessful attempts in Meghalaya’s Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) region.

The killers finally succeeded at Weisawdong Falls.

“They wanted to get rid of him in different places earlier. They also wanted to get rid of Raja's body somewhere in Guwahati, but it did not materialise,” Syiem explained.

The conspirators had planned to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi at various locations, including Nongriat and between Mawlakhiat and Weisawdong, but these plans failed to materialise until the fatal attack at Weisawdong.

The murder was premeditated, with the accused having reached Guwahati on 19 May, ahead of Raja and Sonam, who had come to visit Kamakhya after their marriage.

The initial plan to kill Raja in Guwahati was abandoned as Sonam Raghuvanshi planned to travel to Shillong and Sohra, prompting the conspirators to adjust their scheme accordingly.

"Sonam and Raja reached Guwahati to visit Kamakhya after marriage. The killers had already reached on 19 May. Their initial plan was to kill Raja in Guwahati, but Sonam had planned to go to Shillong and Sohra. Therefore, this plan was shelved," the SP added.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raj Kushwaha's Family Speaks Out In the wake of the sensational murder case, family members of Raj Kushwaha, accused of being Sonam’s boyfriend and the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, have come forward to assert his innocence.

Raj’s grandparents and extended family from Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh vehemently denied any romantic involvement between Raj and Sonam, according to a News18 report.

Raj’s grandmother, Ram Lalli, told News18, “My grandson is innocent. He had nothing to do with that woman. He’s being trapped. Big people can do anything."

She added, “My grandson can’t kill, he gave away his slippers to the poor, how can he be a murderer."

Raj’s grandfather, Darbari Singh, emphasised Raj’s dedication to his family and lack of any romantic history: “He’s been working hard to support his mother and three sisters ever since his father passed away five years ago. What Sonam, what affair? He only minded his own business."

The family also clarified that Raj and Sonam were merely colleagues at a factory owned by Sonam’s brother in Indore. “Talking at work doesn’t mean an affair," said Ram Lalli.

Raj’s maternal uncle, Ranjeet Singh, vouched for his character, stating, “If even one person in the village says Raj has ever done anything wrong, hang him. But he is innocent".

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: A Complex, Chilling Conspiracy Police investigations have revealed that the Raja Raghuvanshi murder plot was hatched well before Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi’s marriage, with Raj Kushwaha identified as the mastermind and Sonam complicit in the plan.

In police custody, Sonam has claimed that she killed her husband under pressure from Raj, while Raj has insisted that Sonam planned and executed the murder herself, manipulating him into involvement.

The accused had considered various methods, including making Sonam disappear and even killing another woman to pass her off as Sonam, but these plans did not come to fruition, according to police statements.