Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind's MAJOR claim — ‘I’m 100% sure she has…'

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind on Wednesday apologised to Raja Raghuvanshi's family and said that he has ‘broken all ties’ with his sister Sonam. Govind further added that he is “100% sure that she has committed this (Raja Raghuvanshi) murder”.

Earlier today, police disclosed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime conspirator in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, had insisted on proceeding with the killing despite others withdrawing their support. This determination reportedly played a crucial role in the tragic event.

Authorities have since arrested Sonam’s alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, along with three contract killers—Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—in connection with the case. Sonam herself was taken into custody in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently held at Shillong Sadar Police Station in Meghalaya.

‘100% Sure Sonam Has committed Murder’ Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind visited his sister's in-law's household on Wednesday.

At the residence Govind and Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin held a joint press conference. There Govind said, “According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. I apologise to Raja's family.”

‘We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi’ Govind also informed that their family had broken ties with murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi.

“I don't have an idea if she (Sonam) has confessed to the crime, but I am saying that she has done it. I am with Raja... I will boycott Sonam.” Govind said.

"Our parents have also accepted it. They were not aware of the details earlier today. I was in flight. Not only my family but the entire society will boycott her (Sonam). I have apologised to the (Raja's) family. I will always stand with them." he added.

Earlier on June 6, Govind had sought a CBI probe into the missing Indore couple's case, and asked Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to treat it as a case of abduction, and not look for her dead body.

Sonam's brother Govind had feared that she had been trafficked to Bangladesh.

What Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin said? Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, revealed that Govind, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother, had been in contact with him. He explained that Govind had informed him of his intention to visit his house to make a confession.

Govind wanted to admit that his sister had committed a grave mistake and expressed that she deserved the death penalty for her actions.

‘My Son Being Trapped’ Raj Singh Kushwaha’s mother has vehemently claimed that her son is being ‘trapped’ in the murder case and insisted that he “could never do something like this.” The 21-year-old, who is alleged to be Sonam Raghuvanshi’s boyfriend, was arrested by police for his purported involvement in conspiring to kill Raja Raghuvanshi in May.

“My son is not like that; he can never do something like this. He is very young and used to taking care of his three sisters after his father passed away. He started working at Govind's (brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi) office. My husband passed away in 2020. After that, Raj has taken care of our family,” Kushwaha's mother was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder According to the Meghalaya Police, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25) was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to murder him with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha (20). The duo had hired three killers to execute the plan.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam got married here on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23.

Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.