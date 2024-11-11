‘Meghan Markle doesn’t like…’: When Prince Harry gave up his hobby, prized possession worth £50,000 after marriage

Prince Harry gave up his most prized possession, a pair of handmade rifles worth £50,000, after tying the knot with Meghan Markle. Once an enthusiastic hunter, gave up the sport as his partner did not approve of it. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published11 Nov 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Prine Harry gave up hunting and ultimately sold his handmade Purdey rifles under the influence Meghan Markle. (representative image)
Prine Harry gave up hunting and ultimately sold his handmade Purdey rifles under the influence Meghan Markle. (representative image)(PTI)

Prince Harry gave up his most prized possession after marriage to Meghan Markle. Once an enthusiastic hunter, photographed with a water buffalo he had shot in 2005, he sold a pair of handmade hunting rifles under the influence of the Duchess of Sussex.

The Sun reported that the Duke of Sussex parted with the much-loved gift worth £50,000 in 2020. The hunting rifles were handed to its new owner in a private deal, who was oblivious to the fact that the newly bought Purdey firearms bore a royal connection.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan’s joint appearance follows speculations of trouble in marriage

“He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out,” The Sun quoted the friend of the new rifle owner as saying. He further mentioned that the pair of handmade hunting rifles are beautiful and the new possessor is “very pleased with them but he's not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection.”

Prince Harry gave up his blood sports before moving to Canada with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple subsequently moved to Los Angeles. Prince William's brother made the ethical decision as his wife did not approve of the sport.

Also Read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 1st join appearance in months

British primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, known for her research on chimpanzees, had predicted in April 2020 that the Duke would give up hunting. The 86-year-old Dr Goodall is a friend of the couple and had been to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as a guest, which was the couple's former home. Replying to the question of whether Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are champions of the natural world, she said, “Yes – except they hunt and shoot,” Radio Times reported.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan ‘very, very nervous’ after Trump’s election victory

A deer and wild boar hunting trip in Spain in 2014 marked another of Prince Harry's expeditions with Prince William. The Guardian reported that this development came a day before the Prince of Wales launched a high-profile appeal to stop the illegal hunting of wildlife. Furthermore, in the same year, a 10-year-old photograph of Prince Harry surfaced, showing him crouched over the body of a water buffalo he had shot dead in 2004 during a hunting trip in South America.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘Meghan Markle doesn’t like…’: When Prince Harry gave up his hobby, prized possession worth £50,000 after marriage

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.