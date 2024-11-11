Prince Harry gave up his most prized possession, a pair of handmade rifles worth £50,000, after tying the knot with Meghan Markle. Once an enthusiastic hunter, gave up the sport as his partner did not approve of it.

The Sun reported that the Duke of Sussex parted with the much-loved gift worth £50,000 in 2020. The hunting rifles were handed to its new owner in a private deal, who was oblivious to the fact that the newly bought Purdey firearms bore a royal connection.

“He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out," The Sun quoted the friend of the new rifle owner as saying. He further mentioned that the pair of handmade hunting rifles are beautiful and the new possessor is “very pleased with them but he's not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry gave up his blood sports before moving to Canada with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple subsequently moved to Los Angeles. Prince William's brother made the ethical decision as his wife did not approve of the sport.

British primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, known for her research on chimpanzees, had predicted in April 2020 that the Duke would give up hunting. The 86-year-old Dr Goodall is a friend of the couple and had been to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as a guest, which was the couple's former home. Replying to the question of whether Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are champions of the natural world, she said, “Yes – except they hunt and shoot," Radio Times reported.