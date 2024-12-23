Meghan Markle reportedly has no communication with King Charles and Queen, amid ongoing tensions with Prince Harry over security issues. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt Christmas message emphasising empathy, charity, and the significance of love during the holiday season.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has "no communication with the King and Queen," according to The Times report. This development comes days ahead of Christmas.

As per the report, the tensions between King Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry will not be resolved until the situation is addressed. This comes in the backdrop of Harry's decision to sue the government over the removal of his security in the UK.

The Duke is reportedly challenging a decision by Ravec. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee makes all decisions about security provision for the royal family and other VIPs. According to the report, the royal household played a part in the decision to scrap Harry's automatic right to police protection in Britain.

Kate Middleton's Christmas message At the same time, Kate Middleton, recorded a touching message for the annual Christmas carol service after a difficult year. As the annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ approaches, the Princess of Wales reflected on the profound connections that unite us all.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Together at Christmas service’, the 42-year-old said, "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It's a time for presents, tinsel, and mince pies, but it's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all," People reported.

Kate Middleton shed light on the relevance of Christmas story. She suggested that it "encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities." Noting the importance of empathy and charity on this auspicious occasion, she said that Christmas reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy.

She emphasised the purpose of the festival which focusses on interdependence despite differences. She added, “It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives," The Sun reported.